Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Receives $16.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2022

Shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBXGet Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Wallbox from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wallbox by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Wallbox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Wallbox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Wallbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Wallbox by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 56,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Wallbox stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Wallbox has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53.

About Wallbox

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

Further Reading

