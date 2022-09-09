Warburg Research Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €8.20 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €8.20 ($8.37) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CBK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.22) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.40 ($12.65) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.14) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($10.92) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.90 ($9.08) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Commerzbank Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:CBK opened at €7.25 ($7.40) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.92. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €5.01 ($5.11) and a fifty-two week high of €9.51 ($9.71). The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

