Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $225.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.15.

Zscaler Stock Up 4.4 %

ZS stock opened at $154.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $376.11.

Insider Activity

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,302. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

