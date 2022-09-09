Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.29.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st.
Institutional Trading of Welltower
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.4% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 179,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after buying an additional 15,334 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 82.2% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.5% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 6,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,805,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,079,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,686,000 after buying an additional 535,873 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Welltower Stock Performance
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 274.16%.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Read More
