Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Upgraded by Echelon Wealth Partners to “Buy”

Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has C$11.75 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines to a buy rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a C$17.50 target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.44.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Up 5.9 %

Wesdome Gold Mines stock traded up C$0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,705. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$7.56 and a 52-week high of C$16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.33.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$61.93 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

