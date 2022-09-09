Whiteheart Trading Up 5.7% Over Last Week (WHITE)

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 9th. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $33,633.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for about $119.39 or 0.00563347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart (CRYPTO:WHITE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance.

Whiteheart Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

