WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Insider Sells $86,850.00 in Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) insider David Brunick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $86,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,600.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

WideOpenWest Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of WOW traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.56. The company had a trading volume of 309,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.08. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $22.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.68.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $176.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.42 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 93.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price target on WideOpenWest to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

