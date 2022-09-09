Winslow Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,676,918 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,676,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,709,000. Dollar Tree comprises about 1.9% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Dollar Tree by 1,682.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 164,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,076,000 after acquiring an additional 155,009 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Up 1.4 %

Dollar Tree stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,847. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLTR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.