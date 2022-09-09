Winslow Capital Management LLC Has $246.34 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Winslow Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,677 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 714,952 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $246,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Adobe by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in Adobe by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 480 shares of the software company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Adobe by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,597 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $11.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $394.85. The company had a trading volume of 46,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,110. The company has a fifty day moving average of $399.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.33. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.12.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.