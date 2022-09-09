WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Trading Down 0.4%

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $65.41 and last traded at $66.02. 108,876 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 117,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.27.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEDJ. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the second quarter worth about $92,000.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

