World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.80.

WWE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of WWE stock opened at $68.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.43. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $75.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 18.12%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 270.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 74.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.