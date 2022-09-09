WOWswap Price Down 7.6% This Week (WOW)

WOWswap (WOW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last week, WOWswap has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00002674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a market cap of $339,228.41 and $13,677.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOWswap alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002079 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000488 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap (CRYPTO:WOW) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2021. WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 597,987 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io. The official website for WOWswap is wowswap.io/swap.

Buying and Selling WOWswap

According to CryptoCompare, “WOWswap is a decentralized leveraged trading protocol that runs on BSC, HECO and Polygon Network. Traders can buy and sell tokens with up to 5X leverage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.