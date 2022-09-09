Wsfs Capital Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,384,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,177,000 after purchasing an additional 786,683 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,958,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,847,000 after purchasing an additional 490,964 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,179,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,044,000 after purchasing an additional 75,992 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,315,000 after purchasing an additional 94,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 684,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,448,000 after buying an additional 243,200 shares in the last quarter.

EFG stock opened at $79.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.17 and a 200-day moving average of $87.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

