Wsfs Capital Management LLC Invests $1.65 Million in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $783,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 39.5% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $95.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.