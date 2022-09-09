Wsfs Capital Management LLC Purchases 803 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 179.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 127,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,360,000 after acquiring an additional 84,408 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 24,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,082,000.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $152.46 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.96 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.87 and a 200-day moving average of $156.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

