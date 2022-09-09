Wsfs Capital Management LLC Sells 1,623 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,814,000 after buying an additional 1,468,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,321,000 after purchasing an additional 290,163 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,951 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,103,000 after purchasing an additional 947,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,965,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,468,000 after buying an additional 1,091,969 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.46.

