X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Rating) rose 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.85 and last traded at $35.76. Approximately 231,070 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 281,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.17.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.27.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.