XTX Topco Ltd Buys 19,012 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 471.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,012 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Chewy were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,622,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,977,000 after acquiring an additional 552,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 3,158.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 266,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 257,999 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 998,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,879,000 after acquiring an additional 219,503 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,983,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 542,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,990,000 after acquiring an additional 155,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of CHWY traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.75. 68,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,770,408. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.70 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.52. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 85.74% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Chewy from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Chewy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $475,324.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,421.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 592,525 shares of company stock valued at $21,341,163. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chewy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.