XTX Topco Ltd Grows Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of A traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.74. The company had a trading volume of 41,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,703. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $179.36. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on A shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

