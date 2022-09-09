XTX Topco Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 475.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Snowflake by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Up 5.2 %

SNOW traded up $9.42 on Friday, reaching $188.90. The stock had a trading volume of 108,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,885,482. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.41 and a 200-day moving average of $172.09. The company has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNOW. Loop Capital upped their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.24.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

