XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000. Paychex accounts for approximately 0.6% of XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

Paychex Stock Performance

In other news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $326,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $326,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.80. The stock had a trading volume of 140,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,610. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

