XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. Mondelez International makes up 0.5% of XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.39. The stock had a trading volume of 244,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,539,669. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.99. The company has a market cap of $84.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.