XTX Topco Ltd Takes $752,000 Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,330 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,513,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,914,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,446,000 after buying an additional 3,325,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $422,242,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,672,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,500,000 after buying an additional 794,523 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on HST shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.23. The stock had a trading volume of 521,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,447,835. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 11.29. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average is $17.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

