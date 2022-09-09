Yieldly (YLDY) Trading 13.2% Lower This Week

Yieldly (YLDY) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last week, Yieldly has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One Yieldly coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Yieldly has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $21,900.00 worth of Yieldly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,281.43 or 0.99723420 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036299 BTC.

Yieldly Coin Profile

Yieldly (CRYPTO:YLDY) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on June 16th, 2021. Yieldly’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,557,205,606 coins. Yieldly’s official website is yieldly.finance. Yieldly’s official Twitter account is @yieldlyfinance.

Yieldly Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldly is a suite of DeFi apps on the Algorand blockchain, including no-loss prize games, multi-asset staking, and cross-chain swapping.Telegram”

