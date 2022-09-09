Zacks Small Cap Comments on Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CPKF)

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chesapeake Financial Shares in a report released on Tuesday, September 6th. Zacks Small Cap analyst A. Heffron now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Financial Shares’ current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Chesapeake Financial Shares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Get Chesapeake Financial Shares alerts:

Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Performance

Shares of CPKF opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $120.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.65. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Financial Shares ( OTCMKTS:CPKF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 22.20%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Financial Shares’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.27%.

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers mortgage loans, single-family residential and residential construction loans, and consumer loans; and commercial loans, including owner-occupied commercial development, retail, builders/contractors, medical, service and professional, hospitality, nonprofits, marine industry, and agricultural and seafood loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.