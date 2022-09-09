Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.57-$6.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-$1.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

ZD stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.33. 177,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,973. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.22. Ziff Davis has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $143.09. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $337.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Ziff Davis’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ziff Davis will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ZD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.67.

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Sarah Ann Fay bought 1,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.49 per share, with a total value of $100,501.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,444.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

