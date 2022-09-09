Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 584.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 188,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,304 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $9,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1,218.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,593 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,935,000 after buying an additional 1,754,048 shares during the period. Finally, Ashe Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $80,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.11. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $104.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $195,414.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,290.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,053.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $195,414.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,290.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,704 shares of company stock valued at $855,963 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

