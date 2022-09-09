ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Trading Down 3.2% This Week

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $22.75 million and approximately $3,713.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ZIMBOCASH

ZASH is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “ZIMBOCASH is a movement for Sound Money in Zimbabwe. The project aims to present an alternative to the ravaging inflations rates in the country.The total supply of ZIMBOCASH has been fixed and all Zimbabweans who sign up are allocated with ZIMBOCASH.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

