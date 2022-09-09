Zipmex (ZMT) Price Down 14.1% This Week

Zipmex (ZMT) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Zipmex has a total market capitalization of $9.63 million and approximately $37,755.00 worth of Zipmex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zipmex has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Zipmex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000692 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00260695 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00789932 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015444 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020133 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000298 BTC.
About Zipmex
Zipmex’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,457,505 coins. Zipmex’s official Twitter account is @zipmex.
Zipmex Coin Trading
