Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTC:ZLIOF) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Shares of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTC:ZLIOF – Get Rating) fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 0.44 and last traded at 0.44. 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.53.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 4.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction Machinery, Agricultural Machinery, and Financial Services.

