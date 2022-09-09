Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share.
Zscaler Trading Up 4.4 %
NASDAQ:ZS opened at $154.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.35 and a 200 day moving average of $181.24. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 1.02.
Insider Activity at Zscaler
In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $724,624.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,935,664.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,424,712.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,710 shares of company stock worth $3,380,302 in the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.09.
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zscaler (ZS)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.