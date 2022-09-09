Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $339-341 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.16 million. Zscaler also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.16-$1.18 EPS.

Zscaler Stock Up 21.3 %

ZS traded up $32.78 on Friday, hitting $187.03. The company had a trading volume of 345,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zscaler from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $239.15.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,710 shares of company stock worth $3,380,302. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $168,365,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3,171.7% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,651,000 after buying an additional 82,972 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after buying an additional 68,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3,960.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 63,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,205,000 after buying an additional 61,466 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

