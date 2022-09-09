Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $339-341 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.16 million. Zscaler also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.16-$1.18 EPS.

Zscaler Stock Up 21.3 %

ZS traded up $32.78 on Friday, hitting $187.03. The company had a trading volume of 345,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zscaler from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $239.15.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,710 shares of company stock worth $3,380,302. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $168,365,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3,171.7% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,651,000 after buying an additional 82,972 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after buying an additional 68,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3,960.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 63,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,205,000 after buying an additional 61,466 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

