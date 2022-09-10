103,029 Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,647,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $249.92 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.22.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

