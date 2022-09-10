1,062 Shares in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Acquired by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 37.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,694,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 489,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,447,000 after acquiring an additional 37,150 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TECH stock traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $346.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,885. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $318.07 and a 12 month high of $543.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $358.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.42.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.04 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 19.34%.

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,939.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $475.00.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

