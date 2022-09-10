10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives $49.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair downgraded 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $95,540.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 966,102 shares in the company, valued at $33,997,129.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,715 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $95,540.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 966,102 shares in the company, valued at $33,997,129.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $34,732.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,257.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,994 shares of company stock worth $175,739 over the last ninety days. 11.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 46.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 28.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXG opened at $35.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 1.70. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $187.85.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $114.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.89 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 28.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

