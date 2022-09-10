149,997 Shares in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Bought by J. Goldman & Co LP

J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 149,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,709,000. J. Goldman & Co LP owned 0.19% of California Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in California Resources in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in California Resources by 398.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in California Resources in the first quarter worth about $242,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRC. StockNews.com downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, California Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of California Resources stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,048. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.26 and a 200-day moving average of $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.83). California Resources had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

