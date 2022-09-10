161,800 Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Purchased by Valiant Capital Management L.P.

Valiant Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 161,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,826,000. Nutrien accounts for 1.9% of Valiant Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $738,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $3,359,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $1,560,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $3,345,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,021,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,548. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $60.60 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.93.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTR. Barclays cut their price objective on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Nutrien to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.24.

Nutrien Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.