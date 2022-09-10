175,000 Shares in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBW) Acquired by SIR Capital Management L.P.

SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Stock Performance

Shares of XPDBW stock remained flat at $0.17 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,668. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.70.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. intends to focus on identifying a prospective target business in North America within the renewable and transition energy sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

