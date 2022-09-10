190,730 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 190,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $20,386,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,320,000 after buying an additional 113,575 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,919,000 after buying an additional 675,688 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,894,000 after buying an additional 117,634 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 656,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,166,000 after buying an additional 128,908 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $103.05 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.48 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.25.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.