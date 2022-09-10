20,000 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Acquired by Standard Family Office LLC

Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 0.3% of Standard Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $74,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.65. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.07 and a 1-year high of $55.23.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.