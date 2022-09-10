200,000 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Acquired by Stormborn Capital Management LLC

Stormborn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,000. Uber Technologies makes up about 2.9% of Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $594,489,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 57.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $849,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647,468 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $199,606,000. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $191,981,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 52.8% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,040,620 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $322,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,823 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UBER opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.90.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. KeyCorp began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

