2,367 Shares in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Bought by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 6,120.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,331,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,276,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,416,000 after buying an additional 218,364 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 311.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,742,000 after buying an additional 1,713,770 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 94.3% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,205,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,434,000 after buying an additional 1,070,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,453,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,872,000 after acquiring an additional 185,839 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

MCHI opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.68. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $73.47.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

