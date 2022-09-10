269 Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Acquired by Elequin Capital LP

Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 269 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,023,000 after purchasing an additional 67,374 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,121 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,009,398 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,874 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,232,000 after purchasing an additional 57,988 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JAZZ traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,905. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.08 and a 200 day moving average of $154.50. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $169.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.69.

In related news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $82,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 8,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.28, for a total transaction of $1,380,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,348,719.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $82,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,764 shares of company stock worth $7,619,938. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

