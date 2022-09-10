28,924 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,249,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,113,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,225,000 after purchasing an additional 181,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,237,000 after purchasing an additional 925,010 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,774,000 after buying an additional 1,365,582 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,191,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,530,000 after buying an additional 236,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,719,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.
HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.6 %
HCA opened at $219.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The stock has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.21 and a 200-day moving average of $217.87.
HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.77%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.71.
Insider Activity
In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
About HCA Healthcare
HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.
