299,463 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 299,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,527,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.23. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $90.83.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

