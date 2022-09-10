317,500 Shares in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOO) Purchased by Taconic Capital Advisors LP

Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 317,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAOO. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $17,847,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $14,932,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $10,203,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $9,040,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $8,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Crypto 1 Acquisition stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,262. Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, or reorganization or any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

