318 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Bought by Standard Family Office LLC

Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOV. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Dover by 41.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Dover stock opened at $129.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.01. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $116.66 and a 1 year high of $184.04.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.17.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.