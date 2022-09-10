400 Shares in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Purchased by Standard Family Office LLC

Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 585.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 45.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMBA shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $164.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $71.13 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $227.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.51 and its 200 day moving average is $83.33.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $260,865.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,713,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $260,865.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,713,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $46,654.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,351.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,297 shares of company stock valued at $688,055. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

