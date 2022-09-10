48,408 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Bought by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000. Alerian MLP ETF comprises 0.4% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $112,506,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,962,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,221,000 after buying an additional 1,862,053 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 337.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,390 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,022,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $40.37 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $42.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average of $38.03.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

