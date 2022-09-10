4ART Coin Trading Up 21.1% This Week (4ART)

4ART Coin (4ART) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. 4ART Coin has a market capitalization of $10.39 million and approximately $16,358.00 worth of 4ART Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4ART Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, 4ART Coin has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00035881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,421.47 or 0.99794888 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00037061 BTC.

4ART Coin Coin Profile

4ART Coin (4ART) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2020. 4ART Coin’s total supply is 3,508,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 765,594,340 coins. 4ART Coin’s official Twitter account is @4ARTechnologies and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 4ART Coin is www.4art-technologies.com.

Buying and Selling 4ART Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4ARTapp is a toolbox to digitize all relevant tasks related to art handling and network all players with each other. All market participants benefit from greater transparency, security, process-efficiency, and a significant reduction in costs.”

